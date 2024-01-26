Lost phone of doctor traced in just 3 hours in Hyderabad

Based on her complaint, the Narayanaguda police with the help of the CCTV footage traced the auto-rickshaw and recovered the phone from it.
Hyderabad: The Narayanguda police managed to trace a lost mobile phone of a doctor within a short space of just three hours on Friday.
At around 3 pm, Dr.Swathisha (23), a doctor in the Cardiology department of a private hospital, had lost her handset while travelling in an auto-rickshaw near Himayathnagar.
The handset was handed over to the owner.