Friday, Jan 26, 2024
Lost phone of doctor traced in just 3 hours in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 26 January 2024, 10:32 PM
Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Narayanguda police managed to trace a lost mobile phone of a doctor within a short space of just three hours on Friday.

At around 3 pm, Dr.Swathisha (23), a doctor in the Cardiology department of a private hospital, had lost her handset while travelling in an auto-rickshaw near Himayathnagar.

Based on her complaint, the Narayanaguda police with the help of the CCTV footage traced the auto-rickshaw and recovered the phone from it.

The handset was handed over to the owner.

