Doddi Komaraiah’s fighting spirit inspired youth in Telangana agitation: Harish Rao

Komaraiah would always be remembered when we talk about the Telangana armed struggle, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said the fighting spirit of Doddi Komaraiah in the Telangana armed struggle inspired the youth to participate in the Telangana agitation to achieve a separate State.

Unveiling the statue of Doddi Komaraiah at Alair, Harish Rao said the sacrifice of Komaraiah in the fight for land and liberation from bonded labour played a key role in inspiring the people to participate in Telangana agrarian armed struggle. Komaraiah would always be remembered when we talk about the Telangana armed struggle, he said.

The State government had introduced a lesson on Doddi Komaraiah in the school curriculum, the Minister said the State government had set up residential schools to extend quality education to poor students of all castes in the State. No children should be out of school. Poor families should enrol their children in government-run schools, he said, adding government schools in Telangana were developed on par with corporate schools in quality of education and facilities.

Hindupur MP Guruntla Madha Kurma, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, Nalgonda DCCB Chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy and Telangana State Kuruma Sangam president Edla Mallesham were present.