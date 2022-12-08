Complete old age home, Mahila Samakhya Bhavan in nine months: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has inaugurated PHC at Gatla Malayala in Siddipet district on Thursday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the construction of the Mahila Samakya Bhavan and Old age home would be completed within nine months.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation for both buildings at Yellupally near Siddipet on Thursday, he said the Mahila Samakhya Bhavan would be built with an outlay of Rs 4.5 crore while the old age home would be built with a budget of Rs.1 crore.

Rao said the Bhavan would have a skill development centre besides conference hall for holding meetings. He said the old age home, which is being built on one acre of land, would accommodate 100 persons.

Earlier, Rao inaugurated a 40,000-liter capacity overhead tank at Gatlamalyala. He also inaugurated a Primary Health Centre and community shed for sheep in the village.