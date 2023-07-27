Donald Trump wants President Joe Biden impeached

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the House Republicans “are absolutely within their rights” to consider an impeachment inquiry against Biden

By AP Published Date - 06:49 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

File Photo

Washington: Donald Trump wants to see President Joe Biden impeached, and the former President’s allies in Congress and his 2024 GOP presidential rivals are eager to join that fight as his own legal challenges mount.

Trump’s chief opponent, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, this week said the House Republicans “are absolutely within their rights” to consider an impeachment inquiry against Biden.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, also running for President, said Republicans would be “justified to do it”. And House GOP leaders aligned with Trump are foreshadowing what’s ahead.

“House Republicans will leave no stone unturned,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the fourth-ranking House GOP leader and a top Trump ally, who is sometimes mentioned as a potential Vice-Presidential pick.

This week, the prospect of impeaching Biden over the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, emerged from the far corners of the GOP’s right flank to the mainstream in the Republican Party. Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that the House may open an impeachment inquiry into Biden, and expanded on his plans at a Tuesday press event at the Capitol.

Behind closed doors on Wednesday, however, the Republican speaker told GOP colleagues it’s early in the impeachment process, and McCarthy acknowledged there’s still much that is unknown about Joe Biden and whether he had any awareness or involvement in his son’s business deals that would arise to an impeachable offence.

Also Read Donald Trump’s retrial bid denied in defamation case involving E Jean Carroll