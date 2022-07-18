Don’t compromise on quality of works under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi: Nalgonda Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:55 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Nalgonda: The District Collector Rahul Sharma on Monday instructed the officials to not to compromise in the quality of the works taken up in the government run schools under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme.

During his whirlwind tour, the district collector inspected the works taken up in the schools at Kanagal, Peddavoora and Haliya in the district. He also inquired the officials about the status of the works and directed them to maintain quality in construction of toilets, water sumps and electricity works in the schools. He directed the officials to take measures that rain water do not stagnate on the premises of the schools.

He also examined Palle Pakruthi Vanams and avenue plantation at these villages. He stressed the need to ensure survival of saplings planted in the rural areas and along with the roads under different programmes. Multi-layer plantation should be taken up on both sides of the roads. The officials should keep in mind the road expansion while taking up avenue plantation, he added.