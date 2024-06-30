Moves afoot to resolve issues related to Dharani: Nalgonda Collector

Appraising the Principal Secretary (Revenue) and CCLA, Naveen Mittal, of the steps being taken in the district to resolve the land related problems, during a video conference, he said special teams were constituted to address them in all the revenue mandals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 08:34 PM

Nalgonda District Collector, Narayana Reddy. (R)

He said the Prajavani programme would be held as usual at the district headquarters starting July 8. The same exercise taken up at the mandal level evoked an overwhelming response. He appealed to the people thinking of coming to Nalgonda to make any representations during the Prajavani at the district headquarters to do so at the mandal centres.