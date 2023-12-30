CM Revanth Reddy assures law to ensure SC, ST reservations in private universities

Officials were directed to submit a report on the permissions accorded to private universities, guidelines, facilities provided by the government, number of students, fees charged, fee reimbursement, teaching staff and non-teaching staff etc in Telangana

Published Date - 09:48 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Taking serious objection on private universities failing to extend reservations to SC/ST students and functioning arbitrarily, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the State government was prepared to bring a law in the Assembly to ensure reservations were implemented in private universities for such students. Reservation was the constitutional right of SC/ST students. A comprehensive inquiry should be conducted into the guidelines of private universities, he said here on Saturday.

Officials were directed to submit a report on the permissions accorded to private universities, guidelines, facilities provided by the government, number of students, fees charged, fee reimbursement, teaching staff and non-teaching staff etc in the State. The Chief Minister specifically directed officials to incorporate the details in the report on how private universities were imparting education without basic facilities and qualified staff. He further pointed out that permissions were given to private universities in lands registered as house plots in the Dharani portal. A separate report should be submitted on the quality of education being offered to students in such universities, he directed the officials.

“Many people are facing difficulties as permissions were given for setting up universities on disputed lands and those registered under house plots. A comprehensive report should be submitted in this regard,” said Revanth Reddy. He reminded the officials as to how many students had suffered during the last academic year due to a college management’s decision to offer admissions without obtaining university permission.

The Chief Minister also ordered the officials to conduct a thorough inquiry into the funds spent for taking up Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme utilising Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). A detailed report should be submitted on the utilization of funds for Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme till date, he instructed the officials.