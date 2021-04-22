Don’t dump garbage on roads: Hyderabad Mayor urges citizens

On the fifth consecutive day, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inspected the sanitation works in Khairatabad and Kukatpally zones.

Hyderabad: Following MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao’s instructions, the sanitation drive, taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continued in the city on Thursday. The special drive was launched by the civic body to clear the accumulated garbage from different parts of the city.

On the fifth consecutive day, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inspected the sanitation works in Khairatabad and Kukatpally zones. On Thursday, she inspected BK Guda, Dasaram Basti, Balkampet areas among others. On receiving a complaint to her official Twitter handle regarding garbage accumulated in the Khairatabad zone, the Mayor responded immediately and directed the removal of garbage there. She urged citizens to not dump the garbage on roads.

The Mayor later visited Fatehnagar, Pittalabasti, Balanagar Gas Company road, Chintal, Mahadevapuram, Shamshiguda, Parki pond, NTR Nagar, Ellamabanda, Narne Nagar, Navodaya Colony, and other areas. During the inspection, two community halls were found unusable and the Mayor directed officials to get them repaired immediately and a proposal to set up a CTP in Chintal was examined. She also ordered the cleaning up and beautification of the pond at Ellammabanda. Officials were directed to stay on-site till the dump was cleared and monitor the works to ensure the process was completed at the earliest.