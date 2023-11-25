Don’t fall for Delhi parties, choose Telangana’s own BRS: Harish Rao

He urged the public to support the BRS party, which has deep roots in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Warangal: Emphasizing that elections span beyond a brief voting period to shape a five-year tenure, the BRS senior leader and Minister T Harish Rao cautioned voters against falling for the deceptive assurances put forth by Congress and BJP.

He highlighted the contrasting influences, noting that while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is ‘commanded’ by the people of Telangana, leaders like Revanth Reddy and Kishan Reddy from Congress and BJP respectively take their cues from higher-ups in Delhi. He urged the public to support the BRS party, which has deep roots in Telangana.

During a roadshow in Nekkonda mandal of Narsampet Assembly segment, along with BRS candidate Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, here on Saturday, Harish Rao advised people to remain cautious regarding the Congress’ six assurances, suggesting that they might not materialise as promised. He cited an example from Karnataka, where Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had pledged five guarantees during their pre-election campaigns but failed to fulfil them, attributing the failure to lack of funds. Rao pointed out reductions in power supply to the agriculture sector and cuts in student scholarships and farmer subsidies under Congress rule in Karnataka.

“Our Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ensured the Rythu Bandhu assistance programme continued despite a considerable drop in revenues during challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said and highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the government, including increased tribal reservations to 10 per cent and the transformation of thandas into Gram Panchayats. Rao praised Peddi Sudarshan Reddy for facilitating road development in all thandas and villages, urging people to re-elect Reddy.

Meanwhile, Sudarshan Reddy accused former MLAs Donthi Madhava Reddy and Revuri Prakash Reddy, who have now aligned with the Congress, of plotting against him. He criticised their switch in allegiance and alleged that despite previously making serious allegations against the Congress, they are now contesting on Congress tickets in Narsampet and Parkal respectively. Reddy, however, expressed confidence in winning the seat with the support of the people.