KCR is local candidate across Telangana, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

File Photo

Kamareddy: Dismissing charges by Opposition parties that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a non-local candidate in Kamareddy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Chandrashekhar Rao had achieved the State of Telangana and was a local candidate across the State.

“It may be Siddipet or Kamareddy, it makes no difference to Chandrashekhar Rao. He is a local candidate. In fact, his mother hails from Konapur village in Kamareddy constituency,” Rama Rao said during a road show at Biknoor here on Saturday.

BJP candidate K Venkatramana Reddy, who hails from Yellareddy, can contest from Kamareddy but dubs the Chief Minister as a non-local candidate. Slamming TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, who is also contesting from Kamareddy, the BRS working president said the Congress leader would end up third in the polls.

He assured that Godavari water would be supplied to farmers in Biknoor within one year. Similarly, a special package would be offered for people, who went to Gulf countries in search of livelihood. This would be in addition to the insurance coverage for such people as promised by the Chief Minister.

After December 3, the BRS government would handover pattas to all those owning assigned lands, he said, also rubbishing charges of Congress leaders that lands of farmers in Kamareddy would be taken over for different purposes.

“At the age of 70, why would the Chief Minister want land from you people? In fact, after he is elected from Kamareddy, it will become the number one constituency in the State,” Rama Rao said.

In a series of questions to the gathering, Rama Rao asked who introduced Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, who in the next term would offer Soubhagya Lakshmi and KCR Bima and who would win in Kamareddy. The vociferous reply from the crowd, accompanied by loud applause, was “CM KCR”.