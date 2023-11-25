KCR more committed than Congress and BJP, says Sunitha Reddy

BRS is the only party that has been providing uninterrupted 24-hour power to the farm sector, said Sunitha Lakshma Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Narsapur BRS candidate V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy is campaigning at Serilla at Veldurthy Mandal in Medak District on Saturday.

Narsapur: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Vakiti Sunitha Lakshma Reddy has said that the government will ensure that all eligible persons get assistance under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in the constituency after K Chandrashekhar Rao becomes the Chief Minister for the third consecutive time.

Addressing her campaign in different villages in the constituency on Saturday, Sunitha Lakshma Reddy said no one else would bring welfare schemes better than Chandrashekhar Rao in the State. He had made all out efforts to get clearance for the release of Rythu Bandhu assistance for Yasangi.

Accusing the Congress and BJP of lacking commitment, she said BRS was the only party that has been providing uninterrupted 24-hour power to the farm sector. Chandrashekhar Rao changed the face of agriculture in Narsapur constituency by releasing Godavari water into Haldi Vagu besides building a number of check dams on the stream. Once the remaining works under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) were completed, every acre of land would get irrigation water in the constituency.