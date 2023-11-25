Ponnala flays BJP, Congress for failing to fulfill commitments to State

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:49 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Saturday came down heavily on the BJP and the Congress for the yawning gap between the words and deeds of their leaders in fulfilling their commitments to the people of Telangana.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he pointed out that none of the promises made to Telangana at the time of the State bifurcation were fulfilled so far. Despite the fact that both the parties failed to pay special attention to the new State, the BRS government had made rapid progress in key sectors.

Telangana had emerged as the top ranking State in many aspects and would continue to support the growth momentum. The BRS was banking mainly on its development plank and it would pay off substantially at the hustings. The BRS campaign was way ahead of other political parties in every mandal and every assembly segment, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao would be the first leader in the South to be elected as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term, thanks to his unique initiatives implemented in the State reaching out to the larger sections of people, Lakshmaiah said, adding that Rao so much confident of the BRS victory in the State that he had declared the list of the party nominees for 115 of the 119 constituencies in one go almost three months ahead of the elections.

The anti-incumbency factor would be common with any political party that was in power for nearly ten years, he added.