Don’t leave work centres under any circumstances, KCR instructs officials

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:33 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao chairs a high-level review meeting over the situation of rains and floods, at Pragathi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday instructed officials from the departments concerned not to leave their work centres under any circumstances in order to protect the people in difficult times.

At a high level review meeting conducted by the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan here on the heavy rains and floods in the State, he asked the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to immediately issue a circular to this effect. “It’s a testing time for the administration,” he said.

Following India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning that there will be heavy rains for the next two or three days, there is a risk of more floods than recent one.

The Chief Minister also warned that there was a risk of Godavari River overflowing the danger warning level due to the rains. Thus, all ministers, MLAs and public representatives should be vigilant in Godavari catchment areas.

They must coordinate with authorities from time to time and make appropriate arrangements to evacuate the people from flooded areas to safe places.

The Medical, Panchayat Raj, Electricity, Roads and Buildings, Municipal, Mission Bhagiratha and other departments should be alert. The Chief Minister asked Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy to issue orders till police station level including Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors not to leave the headquarters.

The Chief Minister enquired about the situation in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits with Municipal Administration Department Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Managing Director M Dana Kishore and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.

The Irrigation department officials also explained to the Chief Minister the flow of Godavari River and the conditions of the projects from Sriram Sagar Project to Kaddam Dam through a powerpoint presentation.

Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar explained the process of recording the flow of the Godavari River from SRSP and Kadem, and the changing flood situation through satellite on hourly basis.

He explained that if the flood caused by heavy rains was predicted in advance based on the weather warnings, this technology can be used to identify the low lying areas and move people to safe areas.

He said the IMD was predicting rains, but it is not able to sense the flood threat and with this technology, the flood threat can also be predicted.

The Chief Minister asked the Ministers and officials about the flood situation in GHMC limits and sought to know the condition of roads in Hyderabad.

What is the condition of flood water canals under GHMC? Is everything clear? What is the condition of ponds in Jal Pelli and Phirjadiguda? How is the power system in the State during floods? Did people face any problems? Is the medical and health department alert to prevent the spread of infections? What are the measures taken by officials of the departments concerned?

The Chief Minister asked officials on how the flood would come from Pranahita, Lakshmi Barrage, Sripada Yellampalli and other barrages and sought comprehensive answers from them. He appreciated the officials of Medical, Electricity, Panchayat Raj, Municipal, Roads and Buildings, Police and other departments for being vigilant and carrying out relief measures during the recent floods.

He specially congratulated Health Minister T Harish Rao, Director of Health and other medical officers and staff for their good work during flood in Bhadrachalam. Since they were on high alert during the recent flood, officials were able to prevent any loss of life and it was highly appreciable.

With the same spirit, all the departments should protect the people from tomorrow’s calamity without

loss of life, he added.

The Chief Minister asked the medical officers to prevent dengue early since it strikes like a cycle every five years.

Municipal Commissioners, ZP CEOs, MPDOs, Health Department, Panchayati Raj and other departmental officials have been asked to be on constant vigil and not to treat these two days as holidays. The Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy, who participated in the meeting, explained to the Chief Minister the damage caused to National Highways and efforts being made to repair them.

With the experience gained through these floods, the Chief Minister instructed officials of the Electricity department to regularly inspect the sub-stations so that they don’t get submerged due to floods and collect information about the status of all 11 KV sub-stations.