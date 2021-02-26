‘Don’t see me as just PV’s daughter’

Surabhi Vani Devi urged people not to view her as just former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter but also consider her experience in the field of education.

“Having been in the field for over three decades, I have a close association with graduates, academicians and students, and that definitely gives me an edge over other candidates in the fray,” Vani Devi told Telangana Today in an interview.

Stating that she was fully aware of the problems faced by graduates, unemployed youth and teachers, the TRS candidate said since she is contesting the election representing the ruling party, she would be in a better position to resolve their issues.

Making light of opposition remarks that the TRS could have nominated her under the Governor’s quota, she said: “Like my bapu Narasimha Rao, I am not interested in nominated posts and would rather contest an election and prove a point.”

Pointing out that Narasimha Rao never got the recognition or respect he deserved, Vani Devi said her family had always had this feeling for quite some time. “The centenary celebrations organised by the Telangana government on a grand note needs to be appreciated, and the family is happy about it,” she said.

Dismissing comments that she is a greenhorn in politics, Vani Devi admitted that she had stayed away from active politics though the field was not new for her. “There were some offers in the past but I did not opt for them for different reasons. But the TRS’ invitation to contest the MLC election at this juncture of my life suits me fine and comes at an appropriate time as I don’t have any family or professional commitments,” she said.

Listing out some reasons why voters should cast votes in her favour, Vani Devi said: “I never longed for any position. My experience in education field, self-sufficiency and ability to get along with all sections of people, irrespective of their fields, make me an ideal candidate.”

