Double delight for Vibhas at TS Snooker Ranking Tournament

Hyderabad: K Vibhas bagged top honours in the junior and senior categories of the Telangana State Billiards and Snooker Ranking Tournament held at the Snookers Alley, Hyderabad on Saturday.
The victory earned the 18-years-old his berths in the State’s senior and junior teams that will compete in the upcoming National State Billiards and Snooker Tournament. In the senior category five players were selected for snooker while six for Reds Snooker.
Teams: Senior Snooker: 1 K Vibhas, 2 Bala Krishna, 3 Rizwan Mohiuddin, 4 Sarfaraz, 5 Brondon Marcel; Reds Snooker: 1 Abid, 2 Aslam, 3 Azar, 4 P Sai, 5 Brondon Marcel, 6 Nazeer Uddin; Junior snooker team: 1 Vibhas, 2 P Sai.