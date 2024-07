| Dr Jitender Appointed As New Dgp Of Telangana

Dr. Jitender appointed as new DGP of Telangana

The present DGP Ravi Gupta is transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 04:46 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday appointed Dr. Jitender, a 1992 batch IPS officer, as the Director General of Police, (Coordination) while he will also hold the post of Director General of Police (FAC) Head of Police Force – HoPF.

