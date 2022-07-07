Dr P Raghu Ram receives honorary FRCS from RCS England

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:33 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: Noted Hyderabad-based breast cancer surgeon and Director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Dr P Raghu Ram has received honorary FRCS from Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) of England.

The honorary FRCS was presented to Dr Raghu Ram by president, RCS of England, Prof. Neil Mortensen, at a ‘Diplomates Ceremony’ held at Royal College, London. With this, Dr Ragu Ram has now become the youngest surgeon of Indian origin to receive the honorary FRCS from RCS of England in its 482 years history, a press release said.

Addressing Diplomates, who had recently passed the MRCS and Intercollegiate FRCS examinations, Dr Raghu Ram highlighted the importance of safeguarding trust that patients place on their doctors and being ethical not just in the medical profession, but in all aspects of life.

Dr Raghu Ram is a Fellow of all four Surgical Royal Colleges in the British Isles (London, Edinburgh, Glasgow & Ireland), Fellow of American College of Surgeons, and conferred Honorary Fellowships from several other prestigious surgical organisations from the world over, which includes honorary Fellowships from the Association of Surgeons of Great Britain and Ireland, Hon. FRCS (Thailand), Hon. FCSSL (Sri Lanka), Hon. FCCS (China).