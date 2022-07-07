Dr Rajan Sankaranarayana elected as Associate Member of EMBO

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:59 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: Senior scientist from Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Dr Rajan Sankaranarayanan, has been elected Associate Member of the prestigious European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO).

Dr Sankaranarayanan is among 67 other researchers from 22 countries who were elected for the membership of the European biology organisation, which shapes scientific research in biology across Europe.

At present, more than 1,900 members across the world serve on the EMBO Council, Committees and Advisory Editorial Boards of EMBO Press journals and are involved in evaluating applications for EMBO funding and mentoring early career researchers.

“The new EMBO Members and Associate Members are exceptional scientists, who carry out leading research across a variety of fields, ranging from cell biology and cancer to vaccine development and machine learning,” EMBO Director Fiona Watt, said.

Dr Sankaranarayanan said the honour recognizes the work done from India, and foster India’s relationship with Europe in the broader area of molecular and cell biology.

CCMB Director, Dr Vinay Nandicoori added that Dr Sankaranarayanan’s appointment as an EMBO member is a matter of privilege not only to CCMB but also to the larger Indian life science community.

EMBO will formally welcome the new members at the annual Members’ Meeting in Heidelberg between October 26 and 28.