Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, India’s top dermatologist treating hair loss patients non surgically

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla’s signature non-surgical, Hair Growth Booster®️, is being hailed as a blessing for hair loss patients

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla.

One of India’s top dermatologists and a globally acclaimed hair specialist, Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, popularly known as the Hair Growth Queen of India, is a new ray of hope for hair loss patients worldwide. Dr Stuti Khare Shukla’s signature non-surgical, Hair Growth Booster®️, is being hailed as a blessing for hair loss patients. Just a 5-minute non-surgical and exclusive treatment formulated by Dr Stuti for hair growth is a boon for millions who are suffering from baldness and hair loss issues and don’t want to undergo any pain related to surgery.

With her phenomenal non-surgical hair regrowth results, Dr Stuti has also received the renowned Health Care Leader, Global Icon, Power Woman and Inspiring Woman Award in the Medical field of Hair Sciences as well as the Healthcare Leader award for excellence in Non-Surgical Hair Restoration in 2020, 2021 & 2022 in India. She is the celebrity dermatologist for various beauty and fashion show pageants as well as the chief dermatologist behind many Bollywood celebrities’ flawless hair.

She is one of the very few doctors in India who holds MD degree as well as the International Fellowships with wide international acclaims in research at top American Journals & Publication Dr Stuti’s academic qualifications include a post-graduation in Dermatology from India as well as four international fellowships from top cosmetic surgeons and famous hospitals around the world. She did fellowships in Advanced Skin Health Treatments at Dr Zein Obagi Centre, Los Angeles, USA, a fellowship in Cosmetic Dermatology at Dr Gold Skin Care Centre, Nashville, United States of America, a fellowship in dermato-surgery at National Skin Centre, Singapore and a fellowship in lasers at Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok. Dr Stuti Khare Shukla is also the recipient of the Youngest Dermatologist of India Award in 2017 by the Indian Leadership Conclave.

She returned to India to create a milestone in hair growth treatment. Her clinics, The Elements of Aesthetics, are part of a well-established chain of clinics in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, and central India. The best part of this treatment is that it can be done in the comfort of your home without a physical visit through online consultation also.

Speaking to one patient of Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, Mrs Meenakshi Verma said it was so much pain to see my daughter going through a lot of mental trauma as because of Alopecia problem. I tried all sources of medicinal support through various references, but they gave up stating no cure. Dr Stuti was referred to me by an international family friend. Her treatment has been a miracle, hair regrowth eventually happened in a span of 4/5 months. We are eternally indebted to you doctor Stuti..you are truly a blessing in disguise, none other than Dr Stuti could research and discover a cure for scalp baldness, hair thinning etc. the amazingly amazing FDA approved hair boosters.

Listing down a few types of hair loss. Starting with Androgenetic alopecia which occurs commonly in males and it is a male‐type hair loss. Dr Stuti has treated 50,000 plus patients suffering from male pattern hair loss, female pattern hair loss, alopecia universalis, telogen effluvium.

Case Study – Mr Vincenzo from Italy was diagnosed with male pattern hair loss. 3 months of Dr Stuti’s Hair Growth Booster Treatment helped him see visible results in just a few weeks.

The international patient was so happy he said that I must compliment Dr Stuti for her wonderful, amazing technology of FDA Approved hair boosters, the treatment that I will cherish for life, ever thankful for bringing back my confidence. He happily shared his review on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑫𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒕𝒊 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝑺𝒉𝒖𝒌𝒍𝒂 (@dr.stutikhareshukla)

Dr Stuti’s patient Krihika Iyer from Oman was diagnosed with alopecia universalis.

Dr Stuti’s FDA Approved Hair Growth Booster helped her gain back her hair and lost confidence back in 3 months and the journey continues successfully. She happily gives her review on Instagram.

She has patients USA, UK, UAE, Singapore and European countries, who are also availing the benefits of her results through online consultations. With the mark of her enthusiasm towards her job, she is truly changing the lives of patients suffering from hair loss issues globally.

To learn more about Dr Stuti Khare Shukla’s treatment, you can visit her Instagram. You can schedule an appointment to consult her online & in person on + 91-6261967835

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑫𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒕𝒊 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝑺𝒉𝒖𝒌𝒍𝒂 (@dr.stutikhareshukla)

Website

https://drstutikhareshukla.in/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dr.stutikhareshukla/

Address

DR SKS Elements of Aesthetics, Sri Nagar Colony, 2nd floor Med 9 Healthcare 8-3 833/60, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad – 500873

Contact number +91 6261967835