Dr Vishal Akula elected to IPS District Council

The Professor and Head of the Psychiatry in Governmnt Medical College, Dr Vishal Akula has been elected as the Direct Council Member of Indian Psychiatric Society

Nizamabad: The Professor and Head of the Psychiatry in Governmnt Medical College, Dr Vishal Akula has been elected as the Direct Council Member of Indian Psychiatric Society in the elections conducted in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Dr Vishal Akula polled 1430 votes in the nation wide electronic voting system and will serve as Direct Council Member till 2026. Dr Vishal thanked Dr George Reddy, Dr Kishan and Dr Raghurami Reddy of the Indian Psychiatric Society for helping him win the prestigious poll.

