| Odisha On First Day Of Zero Fatality Week 8 Killed As Vehicle Hits Stationary Truck

Odisha: On first day of Zero Fatality Week, 8 killed as vehicle hits stationary truck

The casualties occurred on the first day of the ‘Zero Fatality Week' which is being observed by the state government aiming at reducing the number of road accidents in early winter.

By PTI Published Date - 01:50 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Representational Image.

Keonjhar/Bhubaneswar: At least eight people including three women and a child were killed and eight others injured when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in Odisha’s Keonjhar district early Friday, police said.

The casualties occurred on the first day of the ‘Zero Fatality Week’ which is being observed by the state government aiming at reducing the number of road accidents in early winter.

Police said the accident took place on National Highway 20 near Balijodi village in Ghatagon area when the occupants of the vehicle were going to visit a temple.

While seven people died on the spot, another succumbed at a hospital.

Five of the injured people were undergoing treatment at Keonjhar district headquarters hospital, while three others were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of each deceased.

Patnaik also directed officials to ensure free treatment for those who were injured in the road mishap.

A total of 20 people from Pudamari village in Ganjam district were on their way to have a darshan of Goddess Trarini, police said.

It is suspected that the driver dozed off leading to the accident that took place barely three km away from the temple.

The police have started an investigation into the accident that occurred during the ‘Zero Fatality Week’.

The state government observes this Week every year from December 1 with a view to reducing the number of road accidents in early winter when a large number of people go out on vehicles to enjoy picnics.

Odisha’s 5T (transformation initiatives) and Nabin (New) Odisha programmes chairman V K Pandian also spoke to the district collectors of Keonjhar and Ganjam to facilitate coordination and help the victims, an official release said.