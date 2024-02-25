DRDO hands over licensing agreements for transfer of technology to 22 industries

By IANS Published Date - 25 February 2024, 10:54 PM

New Delhi: The DRDO on Sunday handed over 23 Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LATOT), across the domains of electronics, laser technology, armaments, life sciences, materials science, combat vehicles, naval systems and aeronautics, to 22 industries, an official statement said.

The Defence Ministry statement said that these include manufacturing of carbon/carbon aircraft brakes for LCA Tejas, 100 m floating infantry foot bridge, 40 mm high-explosive anti-personnel (HEAP) grenade for UBGL, full trailer of 70t tank transporter for MBT Arjun Mk-1A, expendable mobile solar-heated shelter, NMR-supercapacitor, weaponisation of hand-held thermal imager with LRF, and high-pressure water mist fire suppression system. Secretary, Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V Kamat, was present at the handover at a DRDO-Industry Meet during the Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo 2024 at Pune, it said.

Adding that the products based on these DRDO technologies will further boost the defence manufacturing sector and self-reliance in defence, it said.

The DRDO handed over SAMAR (System for Advance Manufacturing Assessment and Rating) — a benchmark to measure the competency of defence manufacturing enterprises — certificates to nine Industry partners.

Addressing Industry partners, Dr Kamat iterated DRDO’s commitment to provide all technology support towards the development of Indian defence industries for realisation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He elaborated that the recent success of DRDO products have not only made the country more self-reliant in defence technology but also provided immense opportunities to the industries in defence manufacturing sector.

He further stressed that the industries are invaluable partners and it is an apt time for an Indian industry to take advantage of the latest initiatives and policies of the Government and make the country a hub of defence manufacturing.