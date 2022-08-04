Dream come true, says Mahi Goswami after working with Bollywood singer Krishna Beuraa

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:54 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Mrs. India Globe Winner Mahi Goswami, 2021, Recently Completed Music Video Shooting With Singer Krishna Beuraa.

She Says It Was Like Dream Come True When I Got The Opportunity To Work As A Lead Model In His Music Video. Krishna Sir Is Also A Fashion Photographer. So when I First Met Him, It Was For A Photoshoot. Until Then, I Was Not Aware Of His Superhits Songs Like “Maula Mere Le Le Meri Jaan” And “Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar. My Friend Who Introduced Me To Krishna Ji Later Informed Me That He Is The Singer Of These Superhit Songs. I Was So Embarrassed As I Couldn’t Recozinse Him. And He Was So Down To Earth That He Didn’t Even Flaunt How His Superhits Songs.

Chalte Chalte Song Is ASufi Song Composed And Sung By Krishna Beuraa. Krishna Beuraa Is A Famous Bollywood Singer With Hits, Like “Maula Mere Le Le Meri Jaan”, “Chaska Chaska”, “Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar”, “App Ki Kashish”, “Main Jaha Rahoon”, And Many More.

Mahi, Who Earlier Worked In Crime Patrol And Savvdhan India, Is Waiting For The Release Of Her Upcoming Web Series Gulam Began Badshah. Mahi Hails From Bhilwara, Rajasthan. She is The Mother Of 2 Kids. In Her Family Life, She Said, “I Always Wanted To Do More In My Life, Every Person Has The Right To Live For His Dreams. My In-laws Always kept Me in the dark, And Mental And Physical Harassment Was Part Of My Life. I Wanted To Set Myself Free. According To Society, I Had Done Wrong By Leaving My Husband. But What About The Harassment I Faced?

Mahi Is Also A Fitness Freak. As A Mother Of 2 Kids, She Has Maintained Herself. Talking About Her Daily Routine, She Said, “I Have Always Kept Myself Healthy; I Don’t Eat Junk Food At All, I Am A Chai Lover, But I Don’t Consume Alcohol. Early morning Go To The Gym And Then Dance Class. People Who Don’t Know That I Am A Mother Of 2 Kids, Get Shocked Later When They Come To Know About It. Now Only For Models And Actors, It’s Always Important For Everyone To Stay Fit.