Dreamtime Learning Community launches two after school community courses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: Dreamtime Learning Community (DTC) has launched two after-school community courses– Game Changers and Mavericks.

The ‘Game Changers’ offers interdisciplinary teaching of language and literature, providing an immersive learning experience for students and leaving them good communicators, while ‘Mavericks’ focuses on exploring the wonders of science, a press release said.

Children between the ages of 5 -10 years have been invited to enroll for the weekend programme that spans 55 sessions in a three month period. The first cohort will commence on August 5.

More details at https://dreamtimelearningcommunity.com/.