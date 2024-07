Telangana’s Zakeer named India U-17 coach

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 11:42 PM

Zakeer Hussain

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Mohammed Zakeer Hussain has been appointed as the goalkeeping coach for the India Under-17 men’s national team. Additionally, Sreenidi Deccan FC’s Levis Zangminlun will join the team at the preparatory camp starting on July 8 in Srinagar. This camp is in preparation for the SAFF Championship.

