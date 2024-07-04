Man dies as truck hits two-wheeler in Sangareddy

The motorcyclist Sanjeeva Reddy (48) of Gummadidala stopped his two-wheeler on roadside a few meters away from the toll plaza.
Sangareddy: Reckless driving by a truck driver cost the life of a two-wheeler rider at Gummadidala toll-plaza in Sangareddy district on Thursday.
The motorcyclist Sanjeeva Reddy (48) of Gummadidala stopped his two-wheeler on roadside a few meters away from the toll plaza. The speeding truck ran over him before hitting the roadside barricade.
Reddy, who sustained serious injuries, was shifted to a local hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered.