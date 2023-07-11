| Hyderabad New Classroom Complex Boys Hostel To Come Up In Nizam College

Hyderabad: New classroom complex, boys’ hostel to come up in Nizam College

Nizam College Principal, Prof B Bhima said construction of a new boys' hostel commenced and the foundation stone for the construction of another class room complex would be laid soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

File Photo: Nizam College

Hyderabad: The Nizam College is set to get a new classroom complex in the college premises and a foundation stone will be laid soon.

Disclosing this at a press conference here on Tuesday, Nizam College Principal, Prof. B Bhima said the construction of a new boys’ hostel commenced and the foundation stone for the construction of another class room complex would be laid soon.

He said IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who is also Nizam College alumnus, took up several development projects worth Rs 25 crore. A girls’ dormitory has already been completed and made available. He appealed to the State government to release Rs 14 crore scholarship arrears to the college.

According to the principal, new courses-BBA Retailing and BSc Computer Science with 60 seats each have been introduced in the college from this academic year.

Also Read Hyderabad: Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to get new lease of life