Telangana: Congress reluctant to fight rural local bodies’ polls immediately

4 July 2024

Hyderabad: Elections for rural local bodies in Telangana are expected to be delayed further. The State government has already appointed special officers for gram panchayats and Mandal Praja Parishads (MPPs) and is likely to do the same for Zilla Parishads in a day or two.

Elections were due for ward members and sarpanches of 12,769 gram panchayats, 5,817 MPTCs, and 534 ZPTCs. The term of the gram panchayats ended on February 1 this year, while the tenure of MPTCs and ZPTCs concluded on July 3. Despite the non-partisan nature of these elections, most candidates are affiliated to political parties.

The State Election Commission had prepared to conduct the elections, but the ruling Congress is reportedly hesitant to proceed. The Congress is citing the delay in finalising reservations for the BCs and other issues as reasons for the postponement of polls.

However, Congress sources indicated the party leadership is wary of taking risks following a setback in the recent Lok Sabha polls. “The performance in Lok Sabha election was below expectations. With many rural local bodies previously under BRS control, it would be risky for the Congress to face the elections now. If we don’t win a majority, the opposition, especially BRS, would gain an advantage,” said a senior Congress leader.

In the 2019 elections, the BRS dominated, securing 446 out of 534 ZPTCs and controlling all 32 Zilla Parishads. Similarly, the party also had 3,556 out of 5,816 MPTCs and over 10,000 of the 12,769 gram panchayats.

The ruling Congress is also reluctant to face elections without fulfilling key promises like the crop loan waiver, fearing backlash from farmers who form a significant part of the rural electorate. The State government aims to implement crop loan waivers, Rythu Bharosa and other rural-centric schemes over the next couple of months and seek elections to rural local bodies before Dasara.