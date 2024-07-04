Hyderabad: Three-day 73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress from July 5

4 July 2024

Hyderabad: The three-day 73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC) would commence at Hitex, Madhapur from Friday. The IPC will feature an array of technical sessions, employment placement drives, lectures by experts on diverse topics.

Over 12,000 delegates would be participating in the event. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, a few cabinet Ministers would be attending the inaugural session, said IPCA president B Parthasaradhi Reddy here on Thursday.

This event would boost the scope for increasing the revenue from pharma and healthcare sector in the State. The pharma exports worth from the country were estimated to be 25 billion US dollars and of these, Telangana’s contribution was about 35 per cent, he said.

In the next 10 years, the exports were likely to increase to 130 billion US dollars. Similarly Telangana’s contribution would also increase and it would be about Rs.1.5 lakh crores to Rs.2 lakh crores, he said at a press conference.

With the State government planning to unveil a new pharma policy, the IPCA president stressed that lending young entrepreneurs was need of the hour. The government should allot land for the young entrepreneurs in the sector at affordable price, provide single window permissions, extend logistics support, besides providing power subsidy, he suggested.

On the government’s plans to set up 10 pharma clusters by scrapping the Pharma City, Parthasaradhi Reddy said Telangana’s biggest advantage of close proximity. Almost all the districts were just two hours travelling distance from Hyderabad. However, getting approvals for the pharma clusters from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, besides public hearings would be a challenge, he added.

Indian Pharmaceutical Association TV Narayana, A Ramkishan, LOC Organising Secretary, Federation of Pharma Entreprenuers Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chakravathi AVPS also spoke on the occasion.