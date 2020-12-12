DRI arrests two for possessing Mephedrone

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly possessing Mephedrone, a banned psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act-1985.

Based on information, the DRI officers intercepted the manufacturer and receiver during the exchange of Mephedrone and seized it from them. The worth of the seized Mephedrone weighing 3.156 kg was approximately Rs.63.12 lakh, according to a press release.

As many as 112 gm of Mephedrone samples of different purities were also seized along with the raw materials which were procured for further manufacture of Mephedrone of around 219.5 kg from the clandestine lab in the city outskirts.

The manufacturer was a PhD in chemistry and worked in pharma sector previously. Investigation revealed that a Mumbai-based network was behind the manufacture of Mephedrone in this case.

“We arrested two persons including the mastermind under the provisions of NDPS Act,” officials said adding that according to preliminary estimates, the manufacturer had allegedly sold more than 100 kg of Mephedrone in the last one year.

According to DRI officials, Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug generally abused for recreation and popular among urban college-going crowd. It is colloquially known as Drone, Meow Meow, etc., and is known for its effects similar to that of MDMA, amphetamines and cocaine.

