DRI thwarts major smuggling attempt; seizes 306 live exotic animals at Mumbai airport

The seized animals included various endangered species such as turtles, tortoises, crabs, alligator gar, and stingrays

30 July 23

Mumbai: In a significant breakthrough, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) successfully thwarted an elaborate attempt to smuggle 306 live exotic animals into India through air cargo at Mumbai airport on Friday, said an official.

The seized animals included various endangered species such as turtles, tortoises, crabs, alligator gar, and stingrays.

“Among the confiscated animals were rare species of Turtles, including the Yellow Spotted Turtle, Albino Red Eared Slider Turtle, Asian/Chinese Leaf Turtle, and Red Bellied Short Head Turtle. In addition, Tortoises like the Greek Tortoise, Red-footed tortoise, and Asian Spurred Tortoise were found in the smuggling attempt,” said the officials.

The endangered wildlife were attempted to be smuggled into India in contravention of Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) at Air Cargo Mumbai by concealing under other varieties of ornamental fishes.

The wildlife smugglers concealed these protected creatures under the guise of other varieties of ornamental fish, they added.