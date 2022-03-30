Drink these to beat the summer heat

Hyderabad: Have you stepped out of your house lately? If you did, have you felt like somebody has actually put a straw in your body and sucked the life out of you, just like that Glucon D advertisement we all saw as kids?

Well, temperatures in the city are soaring and it sure is leaving all of us dehydrated. Drinking lots of water is the obvious choice one makes, but what if we can spice it up a bit? It would be great to have more liquid options to choose from. We have put together a list of affordable drinks that are easily available in the city to beat this summer heat.

Sugarcane Juice

The instant energy boost this roadside juice gives is just what you need to survive the summer. Easily available in all parts of the city, most places also serve this with a dash of lemon or sizzled with mint, ginger and salt. Find a stall nearby and make this a part of your daily diet, because apart from being great for your skin, it also fights cavities and bad breath.

Lime Water

We have all made this at home at some point or the other. The perfect drink for when you are tired of playing outdoors in your summer holidays. It is usually just a squeeze of lemon and some salt or sugar to go with it. This simple drink does great wonders by aiding digestion, preventing kidney stones and improving your immune system.

Pudina Sharbat

We all carry mints to keep our breath fresh. However, a mint in the form of juice does more than what a pill might do. It is more refreshing and most importantly in the form of liquid. It leaves a lasting taste on your tongue and helps with easing symptoms of nausea. It probably is the only green leafy vegetable that people won’t mind having.

Buttermilk

Butter Milk is a classic. For someone who loves dairy products, this is a go-to juice in summers. Benefits of this have been long known to everyone. It helps make your bones strong and lower your cholesterol level. It is easily available at any supermarket with multiple brands selling the packaged butter milk. A chilled glass of this is all you need to get relief from the heat.

Coconut Water

In most Indian households it is customary to drink coconut water when sick. It is mostly just water but with a taste of coconut. It not only is fulfilling and sweet in general but has amazing health benefits. It is high in potassium and helps prevent kidney stones. And the best part? You also get to eat that tender coconut within.

Lassi

A little different from butter milk, this is made out of fermenting the milk. Some like to have it as it is and some add masala to it. However you have it, it sure does cool your intestines. Lassi has been around for several years and it is often had after a meal. It aids digestion and is great for your body overall.

Jal Jeera

Traditionally served as a welcome drink in summers, this drink is made of cumin, ginger and black pepper. It is perfect for when you are looking to get rid of acidity. It also cools your intestines and improves Vitamin C deficiency. Some studies also show that it prevents anemia.

Goli Soda

This used to be a classic roadside drink but has recently moved base to exquisite cafes and restaurants. What makes this stand out is its unique packaging. You will have to pop the marble fixated on the top of this glass bottle to be able to drink the fresh soda in it. Perfect for summers and some fun.

Whether you choose to drink just water or supplement the above to keep your body hydrated, the key aspect is to include liquids in your diet. Summers tend to get the best of us and keeping your bodies hydrated is the only way out.

