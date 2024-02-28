Summer expected to hit Hyderabad in March second week

"The signs are clear that summer is knocking on our doors sooner than expected," stated Dr. Shravani.

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 28 February 2024, 04:23 PM

Hyderabad: As the calendar inches towards March, Hyderabad residents are gearing up for the familiar battle against the scorching summer heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a forecast indicating an early onset of summer in the city.

According to Dr. A. Shravani, a scientist at IMD-Hyderabad, while temperatures during the first week of March are expected to remain relatively normal, the second week is likely to witness a significant rise, signaling the commencement of the summer season. Typically, Hyderabad experiences the onset of summer around March 21, but this year, the IMD anticipates it to arrive earlier than usual.

“The signs are clear that summer is knocking on our doors sooner than expected,” stated Dr. Shravani. Despite the sensation of heightened temperatures and humidity experienced during February, the IMD official stated that these conditions were within the seasonal norms for this time of year.

Describing February as a month of meteorological fluctuations, she highlighted the erratic weather patterns witnessed in Hyderabad. “We observed a series of fluctuations, from temperature spikes to sudden drops, followed by fog and cloudy skies. It has been a month of oscillations rather than a consistent upward trend,” she remarked.

As per the latest forecast by IMD-Hyderabad, the city can expect partly cloudy skies accompanied by haze until March 5. During this period, the average maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, with nighttime temperatures dipping to around 23 degrees Celsius.