Hyderabad Zoo takes measures to protect animals from summer heat

Hyderabad zoo authorities have installed more than 200 sprinklers and small rain guns in all enclosures, particularly in enclosures of herbivores.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:23 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: With the arrival of summer and temperatures in the city rising, the officials of Nehru Zoological Park have made sufficient arrangements to avoid stress and strokes in animals during the hot season.

From covering the roof of night houses, including aviaries and macaws animal houses, with more than 1000 kg of thunga grass of at least 6 inches breadth to arranging temporary shade shelters for all herbivore enclosures, the officials are taking several precautionary measures to keep the animals cool.

Lawns and gardens of the zoo are continuously being watered to keep the enclosure and its surrounding areas green and cool. More than 200 sprinklers and small rain guns were fixed in all enclosures, particularly in herbivores’ enclosures.

In addition to sprinklers, arrangements for over 1000 foggers have been made at the reptile house, new macaws, and all pheasantry and aviary areas. These are in addition to 80 air-coolers installed in the monkeys, carnivores, and omnivores’ enclosures. Also, air-conditioners and exhaust fans have been fixed in the nocturnal animal house and cub-rearing center.

To avoid dehydration and avoid summer stress in animals, sufficient amounts of cold water along with Glucon–D, Vitamin–C and B-complex supplements, stress well and thermo care liquids are being offered from time to time.

Other steps to provide cooling to animals include providing shade net to the duck pond and stork pond area, providing ‘kashkash thattis’ to all enclosures, and supplying seasonal fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon, and citrus variety fruits to apes, monkeys, primates, birds, and bears.

Curator Prashant Bajirao Patil inspected the summer seasonal arrangements and instructed the field staff to keep a constant vigil on all the zoo animals.