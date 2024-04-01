Searing summer heat grip Hyderabad and Telangana districts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 08:22 PM

Hyderabad: The onset of April brought intense heat to Hyderabad and several districts across Telangana, with temperatures soaring above normal levels for this time of the year.

By Monday afternoon, the city was sweltering under the scorching sun, with the mercury rising significantly and hovering between 42 degree Celsius and 43 degree Celsius, before stabilizing just under 42 degree Celsius.

Several localities across Hyderabad recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, marking a sharp increase in the heat intensity. KPHB registered 41.9 degrees Celsius, while Khairatabad recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius.

The blistering heat extended to various areas including Moula Ali, Monda Market, Vanasthalipuram, Nagole, Chandanagar, Nacharam, and the University of Hyderabad.

Not only Hyderabad but districts across the state also witnessed searing heat on Monday. Nalgonda recorded a scorching 43.2 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Mancherial at 43.1 degrees Celsius, and Siddipet at 43 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) predicts a further rise in temperatures across Telangana, including Hyderabad, over the next three days. The heat wave like conditions are expected to be prevalent not only in Hyderabad but across Telangana till April 5.

Hyderabad max temperatures (Monday)

KPHB – 41.9

Miyapur – 41.7

Khairatabad – 41.7

Keesara -41.7

Uppal-41.6

Patancheru-41.6

Nagole – 41.6

Nacharam – 41.6

Saroornagar-41.6