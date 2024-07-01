| Drinking Water Supply To Be Disrupted For 24 Hours In Parts Of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 09:58 PM

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be disrupted in parts of the city for 24 hours starting from 7:00 am on July 4 due to a scheduled power outage. Officials from the electricity department will be undertaking repair works at the Peddapur and Kandi substations.

This will impact at least six divisions in the city. Taps will go dry in areas under Lingampally, Borabanda, and Shaikpet reservoirs and Manikonda, Narsingi, Manchirevula, and Moosapet. Low water pressure can be expected at Erragadda, Jubilee Hills, Somajiguda, KPHB, Hydernagar, and other areas.

In a press statement, HMWS&SB requested consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.