Real estate sales executive allegedly abused by colleagues in Miyapur

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 01:22 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A woman sales executive working with a real estate company located at Miyapur was allegedly sexually abused by two of her colleagues on Tuesday.

According to the police, the duo tried to sexually assault her when she resisted them and escaped from the spot. The woman approached the Uppal police who registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to Miyapur police station. The police are investigating.

