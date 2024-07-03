Hyderabad cools down after night showers; isolated rainfall forecasted across Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 10:49 AM

Hyderabad: Following a night of moderate yet intense downpour accompanied by strong winds on Tuesday, residents of Hyderabad woke up to a pleasant weather on Wednesday. Throughout the city, morning temperatures settled between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad.

According to the data by Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Himayatnagar in the city experienced the highest rainfall with 40 mm, followed by Gachibowli at 18.5 mm, Film Nagar at 18.3 mm, and Shaikpet at 17.5 mm.

In Telangana, Medaram in Mulugu district topped the state’s charts with 89.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Kondapur in Mancherial district with 66.8 mm. Other districts such as Nizamabad, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Peddapalli, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, and Adilabad also reported substantial rainfall between 30 to 60 mm.

Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad has forecast continued favorable weather conditions for the state. Over the next five days, isolated areas are expected to recieve light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by sustained surface winds ranging between 30 to 40 kmph.

For Hyderabad, the maximum temperatures expected to hover around 32 and 33 degree C and minimum temperature around 23 to 24 degree C.