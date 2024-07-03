Hyderabad: RPF Lingampalli retrieves passenger’s bag with Rs. 1.1 lakh cash

On July 2, an incident was reported via a RailMadad complaint regarding a lost handbag in Coach B1 of Train No. 07445 Lingampalli Special Fare Express, by a passenger traveling from Rajahmundry to Secunderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 10:50 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Lingampalli post under Secunderabad division under ‘Operation Amanat’ have promptly responded and retrieved a passenger’s handbag containing cash of Rs. 1.1 lakh.

Acting swiftly, RPF Lingampalli personnel traced the train and recovered the handbag from on-duty TTE.

The bag was secured at the RPF office, and the owner – complainant M. Bhagavthgita was informed who later came to the RPF office at Lingampalli, where the bag, containing cash and important documents, was handed over to her under clear acknowledgement.

The passenger expressed her gratitude to the vigilant RPF team for their immediate and prompt action.

In 2024, under ‘Operation Amanat’, the RPF post at Lingampalli has retrieved lost luggage worth Rs 43.8 lakh in 54 incidents, handing them over to passengers.