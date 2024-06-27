SCR GM inspects Kazipet and Warangal stations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 07:46 PM

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inspected the ongoing Kazipet bypass line works and the Kazipet and Warangal redevelopment works on Thursday.

The Kazipet bypass is one of the major lines planned by the SCR to ease the train movements. It is a major junction station wherein it connects trains between Secunderabad – New Delhi, Chennai – Secunderabad – Howrah. Over the years, there has been a steady growth in traffic leading to saturation of the section.

Accordingly, to ease the train movements in this critical section, bypass line has been taken up to avoid detention of trains and enhance efficiency of train movements. Accordingly, a bypass line stretching for a distance of 21.47 route kms is being constructed at an estimated cost of over Rs 125 crore.

Later, the General Manager also inspected the station redevelopment works of both Warangal and Kazipet railway stations. Both the stations are being redeveloped to provide modern passenger amenities with aesthetic architecture to reinvigorate the stations as local growth centres.