Warangal residents suffer as water supply suspended for last four days due to repair works at Desaipet filterbed

The corporation authorities on June 23 announced that there would be no supply for two days- June 24 and 25, as repairs had to be undertaken to the main pipeline going from Desaipet filterbed towards Pochammamaidan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 02:51 PM

Hyderabad: The people of Warangal city are facing severe hardship as the supply of drinking water has been suspended for the last four days due to repair works undertaken by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation(GWMC) engineering wing.

The corporation authorities on June 23 announced that there would be no supply for two days- June 24 and 25, as repairs had to be undertaken to the main pipeline going from Desaipet filterbed towards Pochammamaidan. Though four days have passed the people of Warangal city have not started receiving drinking water causing immense hardship.

Due to the ongoing repair works, the people of Desaipet, LB Nagar, Kashibugga, Labour Colony, Girmajipet, Mattewada, Ramannapet, Rangampet, Papayyapet, Mandibazaru, Pochammamaidan, Kothawada, Tummalakunta, Dharmaram, Gorrekunta, Enumamula, Paidipalli, Mogilicherla and other merged villages are facing hardship. The people in these areas are buying drinking water from private water suppliers at higher rates.

Hotels, lodges, private educational institutions, government and private hospitals in Warangal region are procuring water through private tankers. The MGM Hospital and Super Specialty Hospital in Kakatiya Medical College campus are being supplied water through Baldia tankers.

As the GWMC has not resumed drinking water supply, people in several areas have reportedly started protests. The corporation authorities assured people that the drinking water supply would be resumed on Wednesday morning, but even after two days it had not been done. People alleged that the repairs were delayed due to negligence of municipal engineers and lack of supervision by higher officials.

The pipeline which was laid some four decades ago is the major reason behind the leakages. Despite the authorities’ efforts to plug the water leakages, it has become a major worry. As per the standards, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) requires nearly 150 MLD to quench the thirst of its denizens. As of now, the GWMC is supplying drinking water on alternative days or once in three days. Only a very few areas have the luxury of daily water supply.

Desaipet filterbed is very important in Greater Warangal. About 70-80million litres per day(MLDs) of drinking water is treated daily in the three filter beds. Dharmasagar cheruvu and the water drawn from Devadula Lift Irrigation scheme are the main sources of drinking water for the denizens of Warangal. The waters drawn from these sources are being treated in the three filter beds located at Waddepally, Kakatiya University and Desaipet. In addition to this, a filter bed is also installed near Dharmasagar tank as part of Mission Bhagiratha with a capacity of 48.5 million litres per day (MLD).