Drone survey commences for old city Metro works

Drone survey commenced to take exact measurements of the affected properties which are required for road widening in the narrow stretch between Dar-ul-shifa junction and Shalibanda junction and for construction of metro stations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Hyderabad: On the instructions of the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to speed up Metro Rail preparatory works in the old city, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has commenced drone survey of Metro Rail alignment, affected properties etc., in the old city.

Apart from conventional survey, drone survey is also commenced to take exact measurements of the affected properties which are required for road widening in the narrow stretch between Dar-ul-shifa junction and Shalibanda junction and for construction of metro stations, said HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy.

Protection of about 103 religious and other sensitive structures including 21 masjids, 12 temples, 12 Ashoor Khanas, 33 dargas, seven grave yards and six chillas is a major challenge for metro construction here, Mr Reddy said in a press release on Sunday.

The drone survey will be helpful in evolving appropriate engineering solutions to save the religious and other sensitive structures. Metro alignment, pillar locations etc., are being planned in such a way that there is no adverse effect on these religious and other sensitive structures, he explained.

Drone survey enables quick collection of real time data, high resolution imaginary, 3D modeling, seamless integration of GIS (Geographic Information System) data and CAD software, data analysis and visualization.

Simultaneously, tenders are also being finalized for starting soil investigation in the coming few days, said Mr Reddy. Soil investigation will start from Falaknuma end where Falaknuma metro station will be located.

Apart from MGBS which is already an existing station, the 5.5 km metro stretch in the old city will have four other stations namely, Salarjung Museum, Charminar (metro stations will be about 500 metres away from these two monuments), Shalibanda and Falaknuma.