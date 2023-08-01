Metro expansion all set to redefine mass transit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mass transit in Hyderabad is all set to get redefined with the Metro Rail expansion plans drawn up by the State government.

The State Cabinet on Monday unveiled a major decision to expand the Metro network crisscrossing the city, emerging suburbs, and beyond, for a staggering length of 415 km at a cost of Rs 69,100 crore.

The ambitious plans to have one of the largest Metro networks in the country not only seek to address the immediate commuting needs of a burgeoning population but have been conceived with future needs in focus. Once in place, commuting from any part of the city to any other part is set to become an extremely convenient and comfortable experience.

Comprising eight extension corridors and four corridors ringing the city like a necklace along the ORR along have been given a nod apart from the BHEL-Lakdikapul line. Instructions have been issued by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to prepare the preliminary project report and detailed project reports for the same.

With the city growing in ever-widening circles and with progressive real estate resulting in newer agglomerations coming up all along, the need for a more dynamic mass transit is to be met with the Metro plans of the State government.

A major impact of these initiatives apart from offering comfortable commuting, will be easing the traffic problems, not just in the immediate future but also in the decades to come. The thrust of the Metro network in different directions also aims to ensure an effective dispersion of growth by catering to office and commercial spaces and consequently, the residential segment.