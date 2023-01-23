Hyderabad Metro services affected due to technical glitch

A train enroute LB Nagar was stopped for some time at Irrum Manzil station. Consequently, several other trains were halted on the route across various stations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:37 AM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro rail services were affected on Monday morning due to technical glitch.

Commuters expressed displeasure over the same on social media. However, operations resumed immediately post the correction.