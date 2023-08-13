Woman’s kind gesture on Hyderabad metro wins internet

The incident occurred when the woman noticed a fellow passenger expressing hunger during their ride. She joked with her friends about stealing someone’s juice bottle from their bag.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:35 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Hyderabad: A woman’s heartwarming gesture towards a fellow passenger on the Hyderabad metro is winning the internet. A Reddit user shared her experience about how the woman’s compassionate offer of food during their journey from Raidurg metro brightened her day.

Overhearing their conversation, the woman offered them some of her leftover lunch, which consisted of pulihora and pomegranates.

“I was going home from Raidurg in the metro and started complaining to my friends about how hungry I was. We were joking about it and I even pointed out someone’s juice bottle in their bag and joked about simply stealing it, they weren’t looking at me so I was safe anyway,” the Reddit user wrote.

Initially hesitant, the passenger accepted the pomegranates. The woman then left, insisting the passenger keep the box. Grateful for the act of kindness, the passenger shared their experience on Reddit, highlighting how it made her day and restored their faith in humanity.

Following the Reddit post, numerous users expressed their appreciation for the woman’s gesture, with many calling for more instances like this to be shared.

Read the post here: