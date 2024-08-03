Drug abuse emerging as big challenge for society: Nizamabad Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 04:15 PM

Nizamabad Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu

Nizamabad: Stressing the need to intensify crackdown on supply and consumption of drugs, Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said drug abuse had emerged as a serious and growing issue of concern to society.

The Collector, who held the District level coordination committee meeting of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on Saturday, said consumption and peddling of drugs had become a big challenge for the government and society. “There is a need for everyone to work together to make society drug free, which is destroying the lives of the youth and students. Extensive measures should be taken to educate the youth about the ill effects of drugs,”he said.

He directed the officials to conduct awareness programmes across the district to make people aware of the ill effects of consumption of drugs. “Officials should take up programmes in every village to educate people about the ill effects of drugs,”he said.

Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar informed that Ganja were being smuggled into the district through neighboring States Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra. He urged the people to pass information about drug smuggling and consumption to their nearest police stations.