‘Drug addicts’ damage cars including police patrol vehicle in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:26 AM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: A few vehicles including a police patrol car was damaged, allegedly by a group of drug addicts at Asifnagar on Monday night.

According to the police, around midnight a group of persons created nuisance in the Jhirra area under rhe in Asifnagar police station limits and damaged windscreens of a few private vehicles.

When the police reached the spot, they attacked the police vehicle too and damaged it.

Later more policemen were rushed to the spot and a few of the persons were taken into custody. A case was booked.

