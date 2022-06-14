‘Drug addicts’ damage cars including police patrol vehicle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A few vehicles including a police patrol car was damaged, allegedly by a group of drug addicts at Asifnagar on Monday night.
According to the police, around midnight a group of persons created nuisance in the Jhirra area under rhe in Asifnagar police station limits and damaged windscreens of a few private vehicles.
When the police reached the spot, they attacked the police vehicle too and damaged it.
Later more policemen were rushed to the spot and a few of the persons were taken into custody. A case was booked.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .