Drugs have become fashion among youth: Ramagundam CP

On the occasion of World Anti-Drug Day, Godavarikhani One Town police organized an awareness rally from the Municipal office T junction to Gandhi Chowk in Godavarikhani town on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 06:55 PM

Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu flagging off in Anti-drug rally held in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district on Wednesday.

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu said nowadays, consumption of ganja and other drugs had become a social status symbol. Youngsters and students were considering drug consumption as a fashion.

Scenes of drug consumption featured in movies were having an impact on youth. Stating that it was not possible to avoid drugs once the youth was addicted to it, he advised the youth not to waste their energy and precious life by getting addicted to drugs. The CP also advised youngsters and students to stay away from those who were addicted to drugs. On the occasion of World Anti-Drug Day, Godavarikhani One Town police organized an awareness rally from the Municipal office T junction to Gandhi Chowk in Godavarikhani town on Wednesday.

Flagging off the rally, Srinivasulu said there was a possibility of road accidents if the people drove vehicles by consuming ganja. It would also instigate suicidal tendencies among many. Besides injuring themselves, drug addicts may attack others, murder people and get involved in thefts, he said, adding that though the police were working to eradicate drugs, it was the responsibility of every citizen to eradicate ganja and other drugs from the society.

He asked the people to alert the police if they found anybody selling or consuming drugs at school and colleges. Strict action would be taken against ganja peddlers and consumers, he said.

Godavarikhani ACP M Ramesh, special branch ACP Ragavendra Rao, traffic ACP Narsimhulu, students, doctors, NCC cadets, youth and others participated in the rally.