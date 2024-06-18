Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police bust two drug peddling gangs

According to the police, Bharath Reddy and Chikyala were friends and purchasing the MDMA drug from Bengaluru at a price of Rs. 1200 per gram and selling it to consumers in the city at a price between Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 5,000 a gram.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 09:07 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Tuesday caught two different gangs who were selling drugs to the public. The police seized 26 grams of MDMA drug and two liters of hashish oil from them.

In the first case, the police caught three persons – A Bharath Reddy, (21) a student from Hayathnagar, Chikyala Wickyath (19) a student and resident of Vanasthalipuram, and T Hemath Kumar, a private employee from Hayathnagar.

On Sunday, they brought the drug from Bengaluru and were handing it over to Hemanth when they were nabbed by the SOT team and Vanasthalipuram police. Bharath Reddy was previously involved in four cases and was absconding in two other NDPS cases registered at Hayathnagar police station.

In the other case, the police caught three persons P Dinesh (28), Amarthaluri Honest (29) and Tallapally Bharani (26), who were allegedly selling and using hashish oil. According to the police, the trio purchased hashish oil from Narsipatnam of Visakhapatnam in A.P. for Rs. 50,000 and came to the city.

On information, the police caught them at Anajipuram cross roads in Bhongir.