Hyderabad: Drugs worth Rs 15.5 lakh seized by GRP, RPF police

Officials seized 62 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 15.5 lakh from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 09:26 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) busted an interstate drug racket being operated from Odisha and arrested a three member gang on Monday.

The arrested persons are Chand Kumar Nayak, Mihir and Chida, all from Gajapathi district from Odisha.

According to the police, the trio along with their associates procured marijuana on a lower rate from drug dealers in Mohana area of Odisha and smuggled to Hyderabad in trains and sold it for higher rate to customers.

Following a tip-off, the railway police nabbed the gang and seized the drug substance.